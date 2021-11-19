‘I lost my best friend’: Inkster police officer shoots, kills 911 caller’s beloved dog

INKSTER, Mich. – Brad Brock said his 4-year-old mastiff dog, Moose, was shot and killed by an Inkster police officer after the dog tried to greet the officer.

“They took my best friend from me. Four times they shot him. Everything just happened so fast,” Brock said.

Brock himself had called 911 to report a fight at a nearby gas station on Michigan Avenue. Drone footage recorded what happened next.

Moose, who wasn’t on a leash at the time, was approaching his owner when the officer shot and killed him.

“He walks past another civilian and loves it and was just so hyper and happy and then he walked next to me and they shot him,” Brock said.

Inkster police said the officer’s body camera stopped working just before the shooting. Police said the officer feared for his life when Moose walked toward him. Brock said the dog was trying to greet the officer when he was shot four times.

“Even after he was shot he was still wagging his tail. He was still wagging his tail. He was just such a loving dog. He was just such a loving boy,” Brock said.

Brock rushed Moose to a veterinary clinic where the dog was pronounced dead.

“He was bleeding out in my arms,” Bock said.

Brock said Moose was his saving grace. Moose helped him cope with a motorcycle crash where he lost his leg.

“He’s been with me every step of the way since my accident. And now I don’t have that. They took that from me,” Brock said.

Brock is responsible for thousands of dollars in veterinarian bills.

“I’ve got bills I’ve got to pay. I lost out on work. I lost my best friend. I lost something that helps me through life. The thing that helps me get through life,” Brock said.

Brock said he forgives the officer but will be speaking to a lawyer.

Inkster police released the following statement:

“The members of the Inkster Police Department are without question saddened by the loss of anyone’s pet, and we send our sympathy to the owner, however, it is incumbent of pet owners to be responsible with their animals. In this instance, you have a pet owner who had a dog near the main thoroughfare, with high numbers of both vehicular and pedestrian traffic, without a leash. And without sufficient control of the animal. Again, this investigation is ongoing.”

