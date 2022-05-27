Morning 4: Ex- educator state Sen. Polehanki says arming teachers in schools is a ‘dumb’ idea

FILE In this Aug. 11, 2021, file photo Joy Harrison instructs her second graders at Carl B. Munck Elementary School, in Oakland, Calif. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool, File)

Michigan senator, former teacher, says arming teachers is ‘one of the dumbest ideas’

Michigan State Senator Dayna Polehanki knows a thing or two about what it’s like to run a classroom.

Before being elected to the Michigan Senate in 2018, Polehanki was a high school English teacher for 18 years at New Haven High School. She was named “Teacher of the Year” in the district twice.

In 2018, she flipped Michigan’s 7th district from red to blue. But Democrats remain in the minority in both state houses in Lansing, which has proven to be a major obstacle for passing any sort of gun reform.

Teen traveling to Pontiac 28 years ago might have been forced into phone call before vanishing

Officials believe a 16-year-old girl who vanished on her way to Pontiac 28 years ago might have been forced to send a message to tell her friend she was OK.

Family seeks justice after daughter shot outside River Rouge apartment

A 6-year-old child playing outside a River Rouge apartment complex was caught in the crossfire of a shooting and grazed by a bullet.

Fortunately, the young girl is expected to be OK. But her family wants to see the person responsible behind bars.

Fire destroys Traffic Jam & Snug in Detroit’s Midtown

A fire broke out inside of a popular restaurant Friday morning in Detroit’s Midtown neighborhood, destroying the inside of the building.

