Firefighters working to put out fire at Traffic Jam & Snug Restaurant in Detroit's Midtown

DETROIT – A fire has broke out inside a popular Detroit restaurant.

Firefighters are currently working to save Traffic Jam and Snug on Canfield in Detroit’s Midtown neighborhood.

The fire broke out early Friday morning. Local 4 has a crew headed to the scene

The restaurant is right next door to Shinola and very close to Third Man Records.