Metro Detroit weather: Friday rain and thunder before we’re rewarded

DETROIT – Moisture from the deep south keeps penetrating the middle of the country and so more of that rain reaches us here in Metro Detroit one last day today. There are only a few scattered rain and thundershowers active on Storm Tracker 4 with temperatures in the low to middle 60s all across the area. Grab the umbrella as you head out and about and plan on at least puddles on your morning walk with the dog and your drive will be slowed by some wet roadways and isolated thundershowers so, take it easy as you head out and about. We will not have rain nonstop all day today so doing anything outdoors without getting wet will take some strategy and your best weapon is a quick peak of the radar on the Local4Casters App.

Sunrise is at 6:02 a.m.

The very slow-moving weather maker in the middle of the country will make some progress moving east and it will continue to throw rain showers into SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario mainly this afternoon. We should see a several dry hours this morning into the early afternoon with partly sunny skies and afternoon high temperatures in the middle 70s and winds SW 5-12mph. A cold front will move into Metro Detroit and that will trigger some rain and thundershowers after 12pm and our outdoor plans and after school activities may be put on hold with some scattered downpours and rumbles of thunder likely which will stick around for the evening drive before fading late.

Sunset is at 8:58 p.m.

Friday rains and clouds may linger into the early morning hours Saturday as low clouds and drizzle, but the skies will be clearing out nicely to start our Holiday weekend here in the D. Partly sunny skies in the morning with low to mid 50s and then mostly sunny skies in the afternoon with high temperatures in the middle 70s and light winds NW/SW 5-10mph.

Sunday will be even brighter and warmer after some patchy morning fog and low to middle 50s at first light. Mostly sunny skies and a southerly breeze will steer temperatures into the lower 80s Sunday and then we flirt with 90F for a few days starting on Memorial Day. Yes, Monday will be even warmer with a touch more humidity and that will result in a few afternoon clouds forming with the near 90F heat of the day without any fear of showers or storms for your pool parties and barbeques.

We will continue to soak in the summer warmth Tuesday and Wednesday of next week with tons of sunshine and in the range of 90F both days as we say goodbye to May and enter June. The next sign of wet weather will be Wednesday afternoon and Thursday of next week. The Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool with any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World.

