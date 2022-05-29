Boy Scout troop in Royal Oak camping out to honor fallen veterans

Boy Scouts Troop 1610 in Royal Oak is preparing to camp out all night near an extremely patriotic display of 188 American flags.

Boy Scouts Troop 1610 in Royal Oak is preparing to camp out all night near an extremely patriotic display of 188 American flags.

“We’re gonna be setting out tents in a line and we’re gonna be in honor guard, watching over the flags and the memorial,” said Colin Bibbs, senior patrol leader.

Each flag is for a Royal Oak Resident who served and made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

“They did a lot our country and gave us the right to not only be here and we feel it’s necessary to remember them in the highest way possible,” Bibbs said.

Bibbs explains that it’s called the field of honor.

“We are putting up the name tags on all the 188 flags that basically explain where all these veterans lived, what war they served in, when they were born, when they died,” he said.

And what better to celebrate the fallen then on Memorial Day weekend?

“Memorial Day isn’t really about granite or parade routes or anything like that,” said Royal Oak community engagement specialist Judy Davids. “It’s about those 188 individuals.”

Ad

Each flag is unique with names of those no longer here. The same exact names are already etched on the Royal Oak War Memorial downtown.

“It is a really cool feeling knowing that you get to be part of something and serve the veterans who died serving our country,” Bibbs said.

The tents will remain all throughout the night to protect the flags as the vigil continues until tomorrow morning.