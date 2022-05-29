Movement Music Festival returns to Hart Plaza after 2-year hiatus

The festival didn't take place the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the biggest electronic music festivals in the world has returned to Downtown Detroit this weekend.

After a two-year hiatus, the Movement Music Festival is taking center stage at Hart Plaza.

This year, the festival added a sixth stage that will have an all-Detroit lineup.

People attending Saturday said Memorial Day weekend the last two years wasn’t the same without Movement.

“It’s like good vibes only, like no time for negativity,” Veronique Fariala said. “That’s why we were so sad that it wasn’t here for two years.”

Detroit is known as the birthplace for techno and some say the festival has also become a time to celebrate the city.

“This celebrates all the best parts of Detroit,” Courtney Allen said. “Detroit is eloquent. Detroit is house. Detroit is techno. Detroit is music, it is Black culture.”

The festival runs through Monday.

“That’s why it’s so important,” Alexis Guerra said. “I grew up with techno music, they grew up with music so this is so important to us.”