Beverly Hills neighbors vocalize concerns as multiple cars stolen from residential streets, driveways

Recently three cars have been reported stolen in Beverly Hills, a suburb north of Detroit. Officials are sharing how you can keep your cars safe from these thieves.

BEVERLY HILLS, Mich. – Multiple cars are being stolen off streets and driveways in a Metro Detroit suburb.

Officials say that two cars were recently stolen off the same street in Beverly Hills. Additionally, two other vehicles were stolen at two different locations: Kirkshire Ave and Sheridan Drive.

Officials said that thieves are using duplicate key fobs to hijack cars.

According to police two stolen cars were recovered in Romulus.

Below is a statement from the Village of Beverly Hills.

Please let this serve as a brief update from the Village of Beverly Hills Administration and Public Safety regarding allegations of a rash of stolen cars and larcenies in Beverly Hills. Approximately two weeks ago, a running car was stolen in Beverly Hills. The car was recovered, an arrest was made, and the suspect was taken into custody. Another car was stolen on Kirkshire recently but was recovered in Romulus. The Department is reviewing the case and working with the victim(s). A report of another purported stolen car is under investigation. Public Safety does not have reports for seven stolen cars. The Department of Public Safety is diligently patrolling Kirkshire and other adjacent areas. If you believe you were a victim of a larceny, please contact the Beverly Hills Department of Public Safety at 248-540-3400. Further, please contact Public Safety if you have any relevant information regarding these matters. Please make sure all your valuables are secure, your property is properly lit, and your cars remain locked. Thank you and have a safe holiday weekend. Village of Beverly Hills, Facebook

Neighbors recommend downloading the Next Door app if you live in the area to get the latest updates.

Anyone with any information on the stolen cars, call the Village of Beverly Hill’s police department at 248-540-3400.