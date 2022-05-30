Police want help finding missing 16-year-old Detroit boy

DETROIT – Police are looking for a missing 16-year-old boy.

Caleb Copeland left his home without permission and has not returned, his mother told police.

He was last seen at 6 p.m. on May 27 in the 8300 block of Rosemont Avenue. He was wearing a black shirt, black Adidas pants and brown dress shoes.

His mother told police he has a mental illness.

Details Caleb Copeland Age 16 Height 6′1′' Weight 175 lbs Hair Short black hair Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact The Detroit Police Department 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

Read: More Missing in Michigan coverage