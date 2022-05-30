Police want help finding missing 16-year-old Detroit boy

DETROIT – Police are looking for a missing 16-year-old boy.
Caleb Copeland left his home without permission and has not returned, his mother told police.
He was last seen at 6 p.m. on May 27 in the 8300 block of Rosemont Avenue. He was wearing a black shirt, black Adidas pants and brown dress shoes.
His mother told police he has a mental illness.
|Details
|Caleb Copeland
|Age
|16
|Height
|6′1′'
|Weight
|175 lbs
|Hair
|Short black hair
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact The Detroit Police Department 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.
