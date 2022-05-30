Residents of Detroit apartment complex face 4 days without electricity as temperatures rise

A Detroit apartment complex is on day four of having no power. The Beach Club Detroit apartments located off of Jefferson haven’t had power since May 27 at 11:30 a.m. As the temperatures outside start to rise, residents tell Local 4 they are uncomfortable and have concerns.

DETROIT – A Detroit apartment complex is on day four of having no power.

The Beach Club Detroit apartments located off of Jefferson haven’t had power since 11:30 a.m. on May 27.

As the temperatures outside start to rise, residents explained to Local 4 how they are uncomfortable and what concerns they have.

“My husband is a diabetic. he keeps his insulin in the refrigerator,” said Amy Chamberlin, one of the apartment’s newest residents. “We’ve had to go and buy bags of ice a couple of times a day to keep his medicine cool.”

Another resident, Max Fazeli, mentions that this isn’t a one-time thing and that electrical issues have been going on for months. Fazeli has only been living at the Beach Club Detroit for three months.

Management is telling their residents to contact DTE about any electrical problems, but the energy company told Local 4 that the building’s wiring is the reason for the power outage.

Ad

“It’s just been a mess, and it’s getting hotter and hotter. No a/c, no way to cook. No nothing. We spent a ton of money on food. We lost a ton of food. It’s just so disappointing,” said Chamberlin.

As of Monday, the apartment complex management company handed out restaurant gift cards to residents and is installing a massive generator. It is estimated that it’ll take a couple of hours for the generator to be installed and for electricity to be running throughout the complex.

It is estimated that lights will come on by 9 p.m. Monday.