Fire rekindled at Traffic Jam & Snug restaurant in Detroit’s Midtown

DETROIT – A fire rekindled Tuesday morning at a popular Midtown restaurant that was completely destroyed by fire just days ago.

Traffic Jam & Snug in Detroit’s Midtown neighborhood caught fire again Tuesday after last week’s blaze somehow rekindled. On Friday, May 27, a fire ravaged the Detroit staple located at the corner of Second Avenue and West Canfield, rendering the entire building a total loss.

Firewalls prevented the blaze from catching at neighboring businesses like Shinola.

The Detroit Fire Department was on the scene Tuesday morning to put out the rekindled flames. Authorities are still not sure what caused the first fire that devastated the entire restaurant.

Fire at Traffic Jam & Snug in Detroit on May 27, 2022. (WDIV)

Firefighters working to put out fire at Traffic Jam & Snug Restaurant in Detroit's Midtown (Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Video shows fire burning at Traffic Jam & Snug in Detroit's Midtown

