2 new stores coming to The Village of Rochester Hills

Rochester Hills, Mich. – The Village of Rochester Hills is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a variety of newly signed leases. Most recently, Robert B. Aikens and Associates, owners of The Village of Rochester Hills, announced that American Eagle and Aerie will be joining their shopping center in time for back-to-school shopping.

Margaux Keusch, the senior director of leasing for Robert B. Aikens and Associates stated, “We are thrilled to not only be bringing in two more retailers that cater to the younger demographic, but to welcome brands that prioritize and promote self-love and positivity, the timing of the openings will coincide with our Fall Fashion focus, and the Back-to-School season which will allow for some great shopping opportunities for families and the college students at Oakland University, which is conveniently located across the street.”

The owners of The Village are reportedly feeling optimistic about the leasing activity and future success of the business. With 2021 bringing in some noteworthy openings with Shake Shack, Pandora, Sundance Catalogue, and more, customers can expect more announcements of future openings in the coming months.

As for 2022, the new openings according to The Village include:

AMERICAN EAGLE: American jeans and apparel brand will open a 5,793 sf store. Rooted in authenticity, powered by positivity, and inspired by community – American Eagle welcomes all and believes that putting on a really great pair of #AEjeans gives you the freedom to be true to you. Because when you’re at your best, you put good vibes out there, and get good things back in return. American Eagle is expected to open late Summer, 2022.

AERIE: Aerie will open a 4,028 square foot retail shop offering the comfiest intimates, apparel, activewear and swim. Every single piece is designed to make every girl feel good. #AerieREAL is about no retouching. It’s about body positivity. It’s about empowerment. They want everyone to feel confident inside and out. Let the real you shine.™ Expect Aerie’s debut Early Fall, 2022.

SOMA: Soma, Chico’s FAS’ intimate apparel brand will join The Village of Rochester Hills June 2022. Founded in 2004, Soma is focused on what women want and need. Soma’s all-women led design team has crafted bras and panties, pajamas and loungewear to make women feel beautiful and confident.

LENSCRAFTERS: Eyewear brand LensCrafters will open an enhanced, state-of-the-art vision showroom that features cutting edge lens and eye exam technology and designer and premium eyewear brands. Opened in May of 2022.

MADISON REED: The prestige beauty brand Madison Reed that has revolutionized the way women color their hair, will open Michigan’s first full-service Madison Reed Color Bar. The Madison Reed Color Bar will offer clients personalized hair color consultations with a professional colorist, and hair color sessions, including touch-ups, gloss and balayage, that are fast and fabulous, without the salon price tag, in a bright, sophisticated space. The Salon will also feature their Unlimited Roots Membership Plan, with unlimited root touch-ups and added perks, discounts on additional services and retail purchases. Madison Reed Color is crafted in Italy, and is rich in nourishing keratin, argan oil and ginseng root extract (for shine and softness), and free of ammonia, PPD, Resorcinol, parabens, phthalates, gluten, SLS, titanium dioxide that are typically used by other hair color brands. Opened in May of 2022.

VON MAUR: Upscale department store offering fashion forward apparel with a wide selection of brand-name merchandise, an expansive shoe department, accessories, beauty, and gifts as well as a unique shopping experience that includes free delivery and free gift wrap. Opened in March of 2022.

There are also expansions happening as the 20th anniversary is celebrated and those include:

POTTERY BARN: Shoppers will be excited to see Pottery Barn unveil its latest store design, as the comfortable, stylish, and high-quality home furnishings retailer expands at The Village. Pottery Barn will remain open and operating during the expansion and remodel. Expected completion Summer 2022.

EVEREVE: The on-trend, contemporary apparel retailer Evereve will move across Village Main, doubling the store size. The expanded store will utilize the larger space for adding enhanced merchandise, including a greater assortment of denim, outerwear, and a broader assortment of footwear. The new store location is expected to open Early Fall, 2022

The Village of Rochester Hills is located at 104 N. Adams Road in Rochester Hills, MI.