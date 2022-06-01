Former aide to testify against former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith

He was the Chief Operating Officer of the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office under embattled former Prosecutor Eric Smith. Tuesday (May 31) night, he’s reached a plea deal that includes testifying against his former boss. Derek Miller has accepted a plea deal from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office, which means he will plead to one misdemeanor in return for testifying.

Included in that deal is no jail time for Miller.

As specified in the deal, Miller will testify he was trying to obscure hundreds of thousands of dollars in asset forfeiture monies from the Macomb County Treasurer.

In a multi-count embezzlement charging document, Nessel’s office says Smith spent those asset forfeiture monies on country club parties, flowers, an alarm system for his home, and more.

By law, those monies are to be used for the public good.

Smith has already pleaded to one count of obstruction of Justice in a federal case against him for misusing campaign funds.