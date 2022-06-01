Morning 4: Madison Heights building responsible for ‘green ooze’ spill getting demolished -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Demolition of building behind ‘green ooze’ spill in Madison Heights underway

After years of legal battles, a condemned Madison Heights building deemed responsible for a toxic chemical spill is getting demolished.

Funding has been secured since 2020 for the demolition of the Electro Plating Services building, located on 10 Mile Road near Couzens Avenue. The building was tied to “green ooze” found leaking onto I-696 in 2019. That green substance was identified as hexavalent chromium -- a chemical compound often found in industrial environments that is considered carcinogenic and dangerous to human health.

Read more here.

40 years ago: Ann Arbor infant disappeared with father who’s now accused of killing her

It’s been 40 years since an Ann Arbor infant disappeared with her father, who has recently been arrested in connection with her presumed death.

Olisa Williams was 11 months old when she went missing on June 1, 1982.

See the story here.

Texas police: School door shut but didn’t lock before attack

An exterior door at Robb Elementary School did not lock when it was closed by a teacher shortly before a gunman used it to get inside and kill 19 students and two teachers, leaving investigators searching to determine why, state police said Tuesday.

State police initially said a teacher had propped the door open shortly before Salvador Ramos, 18, entered the school in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24.

Read the report here.

New comedy club in Downtown Detroit to open June 24: Here’s the first slate of shows

Detroit House of Comedy, the new comedy club opening in Downtown Detroit, has officially announced its first slate of shows, which will start June 24.

The comedy venue is located at 2301 Woodward Avenue, the former home to the City Theatre inside Hockeytown Café in The District Detroit.

See the show schedule here.