Thieves stealing steering wheels and columns in Grosse Pointe Farms

Police also say those types of cars aren’t the only ones thieves are after

Pamela Osborne, Anchor/Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

There is a neighborhood crime alert Tuesday (May 31) night in Grosse Pointe Farms, with police asking for help to find those responsible for targeting cars in the area. Officials say thieves are breaking their way into Chevy Malibu's and Impalas, then ripping the steering wheel and columns out of the cars.

Officials say thieves are breaking their way into Chevy Malibu’s and Impala’s, then ripping the steering wheel and columns out of the cars.

Police also say those types of cars aren’t the only ones thieves are after, as other types of vehicles had items reported stolen as well.

Police are asking residents in those areas to take a look at their surveillance cameras and to report anything that may help in their investigation.

Residents we spoke to off-camera who have a garage say they’ll be using theirs moving forward.

Pamela Osborne is thrilled to be back home at the station she grew up watching! You can watch her on Local 4 News Sundays and weeknights. Pamela joined the WDIV News Team in February 2022, after working at stations in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

