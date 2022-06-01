Thieves stealing steering wheels and columns in Grosse Pointe Farms

There is a neighborhood crime alert Tuesday (May 31) night in Grosse Pointe Farms, with police asking for help to find those responsible for targeting cars in the area. Officials say thieves are breaking their way into Chevy Malibu's and Impalas, then ripping the steering wheel and columns out of the cars.

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. – There is a neighborhood crime alert Tuesday (May 31) night in Grosse Pointe Farms, with police asking for help to find those responsible for targeting cars in the area.

Officials say thieves are breaking their way into Chevy Malibu’s and Impala’s, then ripping the steering wheel and columns out of the cars.

Seen in the video player above are some pictures of the damage.

Grosse Pointe Farms police have come across several damaged vehicles like those seen in the video.

Police also say those types of cars aren’t the only ones thieves are after, as other types of vehicles had items reported stolen as well.

The map seen in the video player above where those break-ins happened in the area of Kerby and Fisher road and Chalfonte and Charlevoix avenues.

Police are asking residents in those areas to take a look at their surveillance cameras and to report anything that may help in their investigation.

Residents we spoke to off-camera who have a garage say they’ll be using theirs moving forward.