Metro Detroiters protest gun violence after mass shootings continue to make headlines

June is National Gun Violence Awareness Month

Priya Mann, Anchor/Reporter

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Detroit police joined citizens to protest gun violence and recent mass shootings.

DETROIT – After mass shootings in New York and Texas, hundreds came out on Detroit’s east side to protest gun violence.

“We want a safer world for all children and all people. Every protestor was motivated to be here for different reasons,” said _____.

Detroit Police Chief James White and Sheriff Raphael Washington said during a protest on Saturday that law enforcement is just one aspect of ending gun violence.

“We cannot arrest our way out of this problem, and police alone can’t stop it. Yes, we need the community to say enough is enough we want this to stop,” said White.

Nonprofits and activists say this turnout demonstrates the grassroots effort that’s vital for lasting change.

“We can’t just sit back and watch people lose their lives and not care but care when it happens to us,” said ____ Dujane.

Many brought their children to the march, hoping the next generation won’t live in fear of the next mass shooting.

“I think more importantly than saying ‘scary things happen’ is that people can gather and take action and you as kids can be in the street. I want people to do something to make the world a better place,” said _____.

