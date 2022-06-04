Michigan Gov. Whitmer’s name on hit list of militia gunman who murdered Wisconsin judge

FILE - Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich. on Oct. 8, 2020. Jurors on Friday, April 7, 2022, acquitted two men and deadlocked on two others accused of plotting to abduct Whitmer in 2020. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, File)

MAUSTON, Wis. – A retired Wisconsin judge was found zip-tied and shot to death in his home on Friday. The man who allegedly murdered the judge had Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, among others, on his “hit list.”

In Wisconsin, a radio station, WTMJ, reports that the 56-year-old suspect is a part of a militia, and officials believe the murder was a targeted incident. The Associated Press reported the suspect was found in the basement of the victim’s home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to the Associated Press, the suspect was transferred to a medical facility and is in critical condition.

Gov. Whitmer’s deputy chief of staff released a statement on Saturday about the incident.

“Yesterday, our office was notified by law enforcement officials that Governor Whitmer’s name appeared on the Wisconsin gunman’s list. While the news reports are deeply troubling, we will not comment further on an ongoing criminal investigation. Governor Whitmer has demonstrated repeatedly that she is tough, and she will not be bullied or intimidated from doing her job and working across the aisle to get things done for the people of Michigan.” Zach Pohl, Governor Whitmer's Deputy Chief of Staff

WISN reported that the dispatch recording revealed that the judge’s son may have been a witness to the incident.