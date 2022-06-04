Michigan Gov. Whitmer’s name on hit list of militia gunman who murdered Wisconsin judge

MAUSTON, Wis. – A retired Wisconsin judge was found zip-tied and shot to death in his home on Friday. The man who allegedly murdered the judge had Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, among others, on his “hit list.”
In Wisconsin, a radio station, WTMJ, reports that the 56-year-old suspect is a part of a militia, and officials believe the murder was a targeted incident. The Associated Press reported the suspect was found in the basement of the victim’s home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to the Associated Press, the suspect was transferred to a medical facility and is in critical condition.
Gov. Whitmer’s deputy chief of staff released a statement on Saturday about the incident.
WISN reported that the dispatch recording revealed that the judge’s son may have been a witness to the incident.