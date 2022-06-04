‘You destroyed our lives’: Killer unknown 6 years after 30-year-old father murdered in Detroit

Detroit – Fred Vogel Jr. was found murdered six years ago in Detroit, according to Crime Stoppers.

Vogel was also known as Pooh. He was 30 years old and a father.

“You have no idea how you hurt my kids” his fiancée Chynna Ray told Crime Stoppers in 2016. “We just ask that you please come forward and turn yourself in because you have no idea of how you destroyed my kids, how you destroyed our lives. He didn’t deserve this. He was a good father and a good person to everyone he came across.”

His family said Vogel was home with them when he received a phone call and left the home between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on June 4, 2016. At 11:30 p.m. the family was notified to go to a hospital where they were asked to identify Vogel’s body.

“This is like a knife sticking us in our chest,” Vogel’s aunt Patrina Richardson said in 2016. “This is like needles sticking us every day. Fred was a lovely person, father, friend, nephew, uncle, husband -- everything.”

Crime Stoppers said the incident happened in the 14000 block of Forrer Street. They reported that an unknown man ran from the scene, screaming for someone to call 911, and then left.

“He was my brother, the only brother that I have,” his sister Shawntelle Koger told Crime Stoppers in 2016. “They took him away from me. It’s not fair that he was taken away from any of us, especially his children, he’s -- they have no father now and it’s not right and we need justice. It’s not fair.”

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.