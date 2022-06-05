Community mourns for jeweler after he was killed in front of his shop

Many are continuing to to mourn the death of an extremely popular jeweler In Detroit.

Detroit is shining just a little dimmer without Daniel “Hutch” Hutchinson after the popular jeweler was killed in cold blood earlier in the week right in front of his shop on Greenfield.

“You can go to any jeweler if you want to in Greenfield,” said Barron Green. “But the hutch experience is a little bit different. He made you feel like a member of the family.”

“It’s kinda sad that he had to go that way. He was a major pillar in this community. I actually got on some of his Jewelry now. RIP my boy,” said George, a community member.

More than just the friendly face, Hutch was always a bright light in his community, a statement clearly evident by the amount of people gathering to pay their respects.

“Great guy. Very charismatic. Had a great personality. He would give you the shirt of his back and he had a lot of knowledge about both jewelry and about the community. He was passionate about it,” Green said.

The accused killer, 43-year-old Roy Larry was arrested just two days after the crime and will be soon tried in a court of law. In the mean time, dozens will continue to mourn a what some call a staple in the city.

“He was really community oriented,” Green said. “He loved the community. He loved giving back. He was passionate. About it as well. I’m gonna really miss him a lot man. He was a mentor and he really gave a lot of people inspiration as far as the city was concerned with Detroit. So this is an (L) for us man.”

Roy Larry has been charged with first degree murder and felony firearm. He was denied bond.

“My prayers go out to the family man,” George said. “I hate that his wife gotta go through that. Losing a loved one that close. So, if the family is watching. Sorry about y’all loss and keep y’all heads up.”