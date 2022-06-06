Former Livonia YMCA reopens with new name after being closed since 2020

LIVONIA, Mich. – This week, the former Livonia YMCA will open its doors again as a new sports facility.
On June 7, the Livonia Athletic District will open its doors and host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the building coming back to life for athletes after being fully renovated.
The event will occur from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday. Livonia residents are invited to tour the newly renovated facility.
The 90,000 square foot indoor facility will have two turf fields, four pickleball courts, a six-lane short course pool, two batting cages and a physical therapy clinic. According to a press release, the facility plans to host in-house leagues, classes and tournaments.
“The Metro Detroit market is underserved by large athletic practice facilities,” said The Livonia Athletic District’s Joseph de Verteuil in a press release. “Livonia is on a mission to be one of the healthiest cities in America, and we are here to contribute towards that goal.”
