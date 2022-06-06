Former Livonia YMCA reopens with new name after being closed since 2020

LIVONIA, Mich. – This week, the former Livonia YMCA will open its doors again as a new sports facility.

On June 7, the Livonia Athletic District will open its doors and host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the building coming back to life for athletes after being fully renovated.

The event will occur from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday. Livonia residents are invited to tour the newly renovated facility.

The 90,000 square foot indoor facility will have two turf fields, four pickleball courts, a six-lane short course pool, two batting cages and a physical therapy clinic. According to a press release, the facility plans to host in-house leagues, classes and tournaments.

The Livonia Athletic District (The Livonia Athletic District)

“The Metro Detroit market is underserved by large athletic practice facilities,” said The Livonia Athletic District’s Joseph de Verteuil in a press release. “Livonia is on a mission to be one of the healthiest cities in America, and we are here to contribute towards that goal.”

Ad

Click here to learn more about the Livonia Athletic District.