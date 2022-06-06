Pontiac man still missing 7 years after witnesses say they saw 2 men pursuing him out of night club

PONTIAC, Mich. – Luis Cuevas-Martinez was last seen seven years ago, on June 6, 2015.

In 2017, police said they learned he might have been involved in an altercation with several men at Bongo’s Latin Night Club at 1650 North Perry Street in Pontiac.

Witnesses told police they saw Cuevas-Martinez running away on foot and that he was being followed by two unknown men.

He has been missing ever since. His family reported him missing on June 10, 2015.

He was 30 years old when he disappeared and would be 37 years old now.

He is 5′8′' to 5′9′' and weighed between 190 to 200 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and a tattoo of Chinese writing and a skull on his arm.

He was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, light blue-colored jeans and probably wearing an unknown style hat.

Anyone with information should contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Pontiac Substation at 248-409-7124 or 248-409-7113.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.