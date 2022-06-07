Water main break causing headaches for residents on Detroit’s east side

A water main broke on Seven Mile Road and neighbors don't know what to do as water supply isn't safe and the main has been broken for three days.

DETROIT – A water main break on Detroit’s east side is causing a lot of stress for the neighbors that live in the area.

Barbara Banks says living with low water pressure because of a water main break for three days is unacceptable.

The resident says it doesn’t take much to see that water is a big part of her home on Fleming Street.

“It’s hard to take a bath. Well, we can’t because it’s not enough water. It’s hard to wash clothes,” said Barbara Banks.

But lately, the basic amenity has been feeling more like an out-of-reach luxury because of a main break on 7 Mile Road that’s been in bad shape for multiple days now.

Bryan Peckinpaugh with the Detroit Water Shed department says the issue was just reported yesterday, but crews had to take the necessary steps before making the repairs.

“We left the water main on until we could come to fix the break so they would have at least some basic water services. We had to wait today to get all the utilities marked so we could safely excavate the street and make the repairs to the pipe,” said Peckinpaugh.

But Banks says she’ll be happy once the repairs are made.

“We’re taking care of it, and we appreciate the residents for letting us know. We apologize for the inconvenience,” said Peckinpaugh.

Local 4 is told the water main should be repaired no later than Wednesday.