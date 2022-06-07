‘We know the real America we live in’: Warren police officer placed on leave over rough arrest

A warren police officer is off the streets Monday (June 6) because of an arrest captured on camera, which can be seen in the video player above. The incident happened moments after a crash involving a stolen vehicle with a gun and drugs inside. Officers took a man into custody, but there are concerns they went too far in doing so.

Officers say the car had a large amount of marijuana in the vehicle, yet it’s how it was handled that has some concerns.

As a result, one officer is on administrative leave as the investigation continues.

“This white car comes flying out of nowhere, taking out a stop sign, and then four cop cars surround that car, yank him out of the car, and then they had like four or five guys on top of him already, wailing on him,” said Christian Rose who was passing by. “And then we have this big bald guy comes in leaning on the stolen car stomping on the back of knee trying to break his leg.”

Rose says he couldn’t help but put out his phone and record the arrest taking place on June 2 near Chester and Shevlin streets.

“Once I saw him stomping on him, I stopped recording,” Rose said. “I got one of the guy’s attention. He told me to get out of here. He got the other people off of him, and then he turned around and left.”

The short but very telling video posted online is drawing outrage on social media. Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer says afterward the department took action right away.

“He was immediately placed on administrative leave and was turned over to the Internal Affairs Division of the Warren Police Department for investigation,” said Commissioner Dwyer.

The driver is believed to be ok and is now behind bars facing serious charges surrounding the stolen car, gun, and marijuana that was found.

Some say that no matter what was done, such a beating wasn’t necessary.

“I ask for the patience as we take our time to ensure that the investigation is completely and promptly conducted,” Commissioner Dwyer said.

Rose says he understands the whole situation is a gray area.

“If I was two seconds earlier, that guy could have hit and possibly killed me,” Rose said. “So, I’m not going to defend him. But, I’m not going to defend the police. I feel like the police did a really good job until they actually had the guy.”

Ultimately Rose said he started filming because he wants change where things like this aren’t so common.

“That’s the America I really believe in,” Rose said. “Because that’s the America that I was raised to believe in. We also know the real America that we live in.”

Officials say they are looking into body cam footage that will be released at a later date.