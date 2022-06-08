Detroit Rocket Mortgage executive is keeping Beecher High School’s legacy alive

Located in Mount Morris Township just north of Flint is the Beecher Community School District, with Beecher High School as the heart of the community. Due to declining enrollment since the General Motors plants closed and lack of funding for upkeep, the high school itself closed. Now all the students k-12 are learning together in a middle school building. But remarkably, its legacy as one of the state's winningest basketball programs still lives on.

A Detroit Rocket Mortgage executive has adopted this school and invited Local 4′s Rhonda Walker to see what makes it special.

