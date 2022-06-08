Kent County prosecutor expected to announce charging decision for Grand Rapids officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya

The Kent County Prosecutor is expected to announce whether the Grand Rapids police officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya was justified or whether charges are warranted. That announcement is expected Thursday (June 9) at 3 p.m.

DETROIT – The Kent County Prosecutor is expected to announce whether the Grand Rapids police officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya was justified or whether charges are warranted.

That announcement is expected Thursday (June 9) at 3 p.m.

The shooting happened back in April; Video released by the Grand Rapids Police Department shows officer Chris Schurr pulling Lyoya over.

While stopped, Lyoya hopped out of his car and started running away when a struggle ensued that included Lyoya grabbing Schurr’s taser.

Schurr, who was on top of Lyoya trying to hold him down, shot Lyoya in the back of the head.

