68º

LIVE

Local News

Kent County prosecutor expected to announce charging decision for Grand Rapids officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya

Announcement expected to come Thursday afternoon

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Kent County Prosecutor, Kent County, Patrick Lyoya, News, State, Michigan, Grand Rapids, Shooting, Police Shooting, Grand Rapids Police Department, Investigations, Grand Rapids Police Officer, Chris Schurr
The Kent County Prosecutor is expected to announce whether the Grand Rapids police officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya was justified or whether charges are warranted. That announcement is expected Thursday (June 9) at 3 p.m.

DETROIT – The Kent County Prosecutor is expected to announce whether the Grand Rapids police officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya was justified or whether charges are warranted.

That announcement is expected Thursday (June 9) at 3 p.m.

Read: Patrick Lyoya shooting: State police send preliminary investigation to prosecutor

The shooting happened back in April; Video released by the Grand Rapids Police Department shows officer Chris Schurr pulling Lyoya over.

While stopped, Lyoya hopped out of his car and started running away when a struggle ensued that included Lyoya grabbing Schurr’s taser.

Schurr, who was on top of Lyoya trying to hold him down, shot Lyoya in the back of the head.

Read: NAACP: Michigan attorney general must investigate Lyoya case

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter