Patrick Lyoya shooting: State police send preliminary investigation to prosecutor

Patrick Lyoya, 26, died after being shot in the back of the head by a Grand Rapids officer on April 4.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Patrick Lyoya, 26, died after being shot in the back of the head by a Grand Rapids officer on April 4.

Michigan State Police announced they have submitted an investigatory report into the shooting to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office.

The report was not complete. It is missing a forensic report into the Taser and body camera. Because it is not complete, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said he will wait to make a final decision until the report is complete.

“While I appreciate the continued work of the Michigan State Police on this incident, as they note in their press release, they have submitted an incomplete report. I will begin to review the materials they have gathered at this time; but I cannot, and will not, make a final decision until they submit all the necessary information.” Kent County Prosecutor Christopher R. Becker

Former Detroit assistant police chief Steve Dolunt said the prosecutor is correct here.

“It’s a preliminary of a preliminary investigation none of the pertinent questions have been answered,” Dolunt said.

“Detectives with the Michigan State Police Sixth District Special Investigations Section today submitted their investigative report of the shooting of Patrick Lyoya to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office. The investigative report and supporting documentation were provided to Kent County Prosecutor, Chris Becker, this afternoon. The investigation remains in on-going status as detectives await the return of forensic reports from the manufacturer of the body camera and Taser. Those reports will be forwarded to the Prosecutor once received. Detectives will conduct any additional investigation requested by the prosecutor or if new information is generated.” Michigan State Police

Read: NAACP: Michigan attorney general must investigate Lyoya case