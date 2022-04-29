Patrick Lyoya shooting: State police send preliminary investigation to prosecutor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Patrick Lyoya, 26, died after being shot in the back of the head by a Grand Rapids officer on April 4.
Michigan State Police announced they have submitted an investigatory report into the shooting to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office.
The report was not complete. It is missing a forensic report into the Taser and body camera. Because it is not complete, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said he will wait to make a final decision until the report is complete.
Former Detroit assistant police chief Steve Dolunt said the prosecutor is correct here.
“It’s a preliminary of a preliminary investigation none of the pertinent questions have been answered,” Dolunt said.