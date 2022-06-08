Lisa Marie Knight vanished 10 years ago and Michigan State Police believe someone knows what happened

ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. – Lisa Marie Knight has been missing for a decade.

Knight, a 29-year-old mother from Alpena County was last seen on June 8, 2012. Michigan State Police have investigated tips that have come from as far as other countries, but Knight has never been found. Investigators believe she is likely dead and that someone has information as to how and why she died.

“As often happens in cold cases, relationships change over time, and people who were previously unwilling to come forward with information become more comfortable doing so,” MSP said in a 2019 press conference.

Knight was last known to be alive at her ex-husband’s home in Ossineke, Michigan. Lloyd Frey was the last known person to have seen her alive. Police considered him a person of interest in 2019, but he was cooperating with the investigation.

Police searched his property with cadaver dogs and even bored into and probed under a section of cement that had been poured by Frey around the time Knight vanished. Police said no evidence of human remains was detected.

'I don’t know why anybody would not want to help somebody find their child'

As of 2019, Michigan State Police had received 150 tips in the case and most had been investigated and found to be unfounded. At the time of their 2019 press conference, police had about a dozen tips still open that they were exploring.

“Like most cases, you know, it’s gonna be the one tip. The person that has the information, that’s been waiting all these years to come forward with it. And as investigators, we understand the position they’re in. You know, they’re hesitant to come forward, like I said, because they’re hoping someone else will. Well, no one else has come forward. And, as time goes on, people’s relationships change, and we’re hoping that people who were hesitant to come forward at one point will now feel more comfortable to come forward and perhaps, you know, just as they mature, the thought of having information that could solve this case starts to nag at them or perhaps they become a parent themselves and they can kind of put themselves in Mr. and Mrs. Knight’s shoes and think what it would be like to have a child who’s missing,” Michigan State Police Det. Sgt. Matthew Wilt told 9&10 News.

Lisa Knight has several tattoos. One running across the top of her back from her left elbow to the right elbow that has flowers and leaves; a tattoo on her right lower leg of a rose/flower; a tattoo on her right arm; a tattoo of a blue/black skull with the letters LLOYD printed around the top half and located in the center of her chest.

She has a piercing on her right eyebrow, the center of her lower lip and pierced ears.

“This still affects our family, it’s not like an immediate loss and you have services and you move on with your life. This is something that’s on our mind every day. We always grasp at that hope that she’s gonna be found. There’s -- we have to believe that there’s people out there that know something, even if they don’t think it’s relevant that need to come forward. I don’t know why anybody would not want to help somebody find their child,” Lisa Knight’s father, Marc Knight, said in 2019.

Details Lisa Marie Knight Missing Age 29 Years Current Age 39 Years Height 4′ 11″ - 5′ 1″ Weight 110 - 130 lbs Hair Blonde/Strawberry Eyes Green

Anyone with information on Knight’s case should contact Michigan State Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

