Grand Rapids officer charged with 2nd-degree murder in killing of Patrick Lyoya

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Grand Rapids officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head during a traffic stop in April has been charged with second-degree murder.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced the decision in a press conference on Thursday afternoon. He didn’t offer much detail into what went into the decision regarding evidence.

Second-degree murder is a murder charge that is usually defined as not premeditated, or murder that is caused by the offender’s reckless conduct that displays an obvious lack of concern for human life. It’s less severe than first-degree murder.

The officer, Christopher Schurr, has turned himself in and will be arraigned on charges on Friday.

Lyoya, 26, a refugee from Congo, was killed by Grand Rapids Officer Christopher Schurr after a traffic stop on April 4.

Schurr, who is white, told Lyoya that he stopped him because the license plate didn’t match the vehicle, according to video.

Lyoya began to run after he was asked for a driver’s license. Schurr quickly caught him, but the pair physically struggled across a front lawn in a residential neighborhood while Lyoya’s passenger recorded the scene on a phone.

Lyoya was on the ground when Schurr shot him. He had demanded that Lyoya take his hand off the officer’s Taser, video showed.

Schurr, who has been on leave since the shooting, has not talked publicly about what happened.

