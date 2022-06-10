71º

Local News

Ex-Macomb County Boy Scout leader found competent to stand trial on sexual abuse charges

Mark Chapman will stand trail on charges

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Mark Chapman, 51, arraigned on sexual abuse charges from Macomb County jail. (WDIV)

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The first person to be charged in the ongoing Boy Scouts of America (BSA) investigation has been found competent to stand trial.

Mark Chapman, 51, was charged in the 39th District Court in Macomb County back in March. He faces eight counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Chapman was extradited to Michigan from New York.

Following arraignment, Chapman was referred for a competency evaluation. Judge Alyia Hakim found him competent to stand trial Wednesday. A new probable cause conference is now scheduled for June 29 at 8:30 a.m.

Chapman is accused of abusing two children. At the time of the abuse, Chapman was involved in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and the Boy Scouts of America.

Investigations are underway into a total of 5,000 claims sent from BSA national for review. A completed review of 550 claims has resulted in around 60 inquiries sent to MSP for further investigation, officials said. The claim review process is ongoing.

Read: Ex-Macomb County Boy Scout leader charged with sexually abusing 2 children

“We appreciate our ongoing partnership with MSP to reach this point in this important investigation,” Nessel said in March. “These charges are only the beginning. We ask anyone with information that could assist our BSA team to call our investigation tip line. We remain committed to securing justice for survivors of abuse.”

If you have information about the Boy Scouts of America, call the investigation tip line at 844-324-3374 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tips can be left anonymously. If you need immediate help the Sexual Assault Hotline is completely confidential and available 24/7 to call at 855-864-2374.

