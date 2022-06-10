MJR Theatres to launch private ‘VIP’ seating concept this summer

One of Metro Detroit’s favorite movie theater chain is preparing to debut some new upgrades this summer.

MJR Digital Cinemas announced Thursday the launch of a new private seating concept called “VIP Seats.” The arrangement will “consist of two to three seat pods featuring premium heated reclining chairs, two convenient side tables, storage compartments for personal belongings, coat hooks, and a surrounding privacy enclosure designed to provide additional personal space and comfort,” officials said in a press release.

“VIP Seating Pods will offer convenient amenities and superior next-level comfort that will provide our guests with a truly unique viewing experience,” said Joel Kincaid, vice president of operations at MJR. “The combination of the surrounding panel and side tables will deliver more space than any other seating concept in the market, while also providing a sense of privacy. Our plan is for every auditorium to have at least one row equipped with VIP Seats and we are very excited to begin this project.”

Ad

The new seating option is expected to launch in August and will first appear only at the MJR theaters in Brighton and Southgate. Officials say other MJR locations will add the feature “soon after.”

The price for this new seating option was not provided.

Officials say the seat upgrades are part of a $4.5 million reinvestment project across all theaters. A new projection system is also reportedly debuting this summer as part of the reinvestment project. MJR is expected to launch a “premium large-screen format utilizing laser projection” called Laser Ultra, which will “deliver unprecedented sharpness, rich dynamic colors and superior contrast,” officials said.

Related: ‘It’s more fun at MJR!’: How the movie theater clap came to be