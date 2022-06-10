Police: Man in custody after threatening to injure, kill people at Plymouth business

Still image from helicopter footage in Plymouth Township on June 10, 2022 after 10:25 a.m.

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – Police issued a shelter-in-place notice for some Plymouth residents Friday afternoon following a threat directed at an area business.

The issue has since been resolved and the shelter-in-place notice has been lifted. Police asked residents who live on or near the area of Karmada Street and Farmer Street to stay inside their homes.

Police were investigating the threat in the 600 block of Junction Street on Friday when they heard gunshots. The threats came in the form of email and were targeted toward a business in that block The threat was addressed to the owner and the city manager.

The suspect said he doesn’t believe the business is following zoning ordinances and is operating illegally, according to police. He said he felt he needed to take action to shut the business down and said he would use a shotgun and an AR-15. Police said he threatened to hurt and kill people.

While officers were at the business they said they heard three to four gunshots coming from the suspect’s residence on Karmada Street. Officers set up a perimeter and worked with the Plymouth Township and Canton Township police.

The suspect initially refused to come out of his home and speak to the police. The Western Wayne County Special Operations Team was sent to the scene and after more than two hours of negotiations, the suspect surrendered.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and charges are expected.

Original: Shelter-in-place notice lifted for Plymouth residents