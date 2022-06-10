Some Plymouth residents asked to shelter in place amid police situation

Still image from helicopter footage in Plymouth Township on June 10, 2022 after 10:25 a.m.

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – Police are asking some Plymouth residents to shelter in place on Friday morning due to a police situation that has not been disclosed.

Plymouth residents who live on or near the area of Karmada Street and Farmer Street are being asked to stay inside their homes while a police situation is underway in the area. Plymouth police have not shared any details about what is causing the warning.

Everyone is asked to avoid the area and the police scene.

Plymouth-Canton Community Schools say that out of an abundance of caution, the following schools are sheltering in place: Bird Elementary School, East Middle School and West Middle School. District officials remind the public that this is not a lockdown, and students will continue learning in their classrooms.

No other details have been provided by authorities at this time.

Still image from helicopter footage in Plymouth Township on June 10, 2022 after 10:25 a.m. (WDIV)

