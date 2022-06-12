More than a dozen air conditioner units stolen from housing complex in Detroit

Thieves have stolen around a dozen air conditioner units from the Towns at the Corner complex in Detroit.

Residents have filed several police reports and a detective has been assigned to the case. They took four units just last Thursday.

Matt Conflitti said the group who stole the air conditioner units knows exactly what they were doing and didn’t leave much behind.

He said he believes they got around the box to get the lock and didn’t cut it -- just cut the power and refrigerant lines.

Home security footage shows the group that he believes to be responsible for the thefts.

This started three weeks ago. The thieves have been methodically going after air conditioner units or cutting lines.

Conflitti said in one case they cut six lines. Two weren’t cut all the way, but it still did $1,000 worth of damage.

The thefts are outside of the HOA, leaving homeowners on the hook. It could take time and cost around $3,000 to replace and temperatures are expected to soar next week.

Conflitti said adding to the delay is the fact that they have to file a police report, go through homeowners insurance and then find a contractor that’s available.

“The Detroit Police Department’s 3rd Precinct Detectives are actively investigating the crimes of multiple AC units that were stolen. We are aggressively working on leads and are confident that we will apprehend the suspects.” Detroit Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s 3rd Precinct at (313) 596-1340, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

