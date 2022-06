DETROIT – Police are looking for a 45-year-old man who was last seen Monday morning at a hotel near Ford and Haggerty Road in Canton.

Canton officials say that the family of Matthew Keller is concerned for his well-being.

Details Matthew Keller Age 45 Height 6′0′' Weight 225 lbs

Anyone with information should call Canton Police Department at 734-394-5400.

Read: More Missing in Michigan coverage