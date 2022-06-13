‘Shrinkflation’ is having shoppers paying more for less

As the cost of everything keeps increasing, companies have been quietly making items smaller and not really changing the price, and we're talking about everything from cereal to paper towels.

As everything costs keep going up, companies have been quietly making items smaller.

It doesn’t matter where you are shopping. Take a close look at the fine print. Quantity is getting smaller, but prices are the same or getting higher.

For the full report, check out the Help Me Hank story in the video player above.

Check out these top Help Me Hank headlines:

How gas prices are affecting public services in Metro Detroit

Resource guide: How to save money as gas, food prices rise in Metro Detroit

Weird text, email or call? Here’s how to know if it’s a scam or not

Ad

How to to apply for water lead-filtration system, find lead testing resources in Michigan