Ford Motor Company’s Mustang Mach-E latest recall: Electrical connector issues causing sudden, dangerous acceleration changes

Rod Meloni, Reporter, CFP ®

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

There's another recall for Ford's highly anticipated electric Mustang, Mach-E. This is one of six so far, which is warning about electrical connector issues causing sudden and dangerous acceleration changes.

DEARBORN, Mich.Ford Motor Company is recalling about 50,000 Mustang Mach-E due to electrical connector issues causing sudden and dangerous acceleration changes.

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration states it has been a real problem keeping the vehicle under control as the battery sometimes sends it into wild fits of speed or cutting off.

On Tuesday, Ford Motor Company told its dealer network that owners of the 2021 Mustang might experience this systematic flaw. But the motor company tells Local 4 that the vehicles will need a two-hour computer software update to fix the flaw. The company says that vehicle owners can do this at home using their wi-fi or bring their vehicle to the dealer to have it reflashed at no cost. Within the letter sent to the car dealerships, Ford Motor Company gives the clearance to sell the Mustang Mach-E’s, but the vehicles cannot be taken off the lot until the computer program is updated, making the car safe again.

Below is a statement from the automotive company on what Mustang Mach-E drivers could be experiencing:

This isn’t the first recall that the vehicle has had. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E has had four other recalls, including improperly attached rear seat belts, inadequate front windshield bonding, inadequate panoramic roof glass panel bonding and loose subframe bolts.

The first recall of the Ford Mustang Mach-E was announced on March 5, 2021, acknowledging the loose subframe bolts. The latest recall was reported on May 13, 2022.

In May, AAA gave the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium All-Wheel Drive “Best Overall Car for 2022.”

If you are wondering if there is a recall for your Ford vehicle, click here.

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

