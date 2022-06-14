75º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Fire crews battle blaze at bar on Woodward Avenue in Detroit’s New Center

People have been evacuated from several buildings

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Fire, Woodward Avenue, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Building Fire, Detroit Fire Department, DFD
Detroit fire crews are battling a blaze Tuesday at Woodward Bar in the city’s New Center neighborhood. Read: https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/local/2022/06/14/live-video-fire-burns-at-bar-on-woodward-avenue-in-detroits-new-center/

DETROIT – Detroit fire crews are battling a blaze Tuesday at Woodward Bar in the city’s New Center neighborhood.

Witnesses said the fire started before 10:30 a.m. People live and work in the area and many had been evacuated while crews work to contain the fire.

“I live on the residence facing Woodward and when I stepped out onto my balcony after smelling smoke I couldn’t even see the GM headquarters, well, the old GM headquarters across the street and I immediately got concerned and I’m glad to see all my other fellow residence safe on the floor but this is very alarming,” Leron Bishop said.

Crews are still battling the fire and have not released an official cause of the fire or announced if anyone has been injured.

Read: Fire breaks out at The Capital Grille inside Somerset Collection in Troy

Crews battle a fire on Woodward Avenue in Detroit’s New Center on June 14, 2022. (Nathan Inks (Twitter/@ndinks))
Crews battle a fire on Woodward Avenue in Detroit’s New Center on June 14, 2022. (Nathan Inks (Twitter/@ndinks))
Crews battle fire on Woodward Avenue in Detroit's New Center on June 14, 2022. (Mark Hall)

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ken Haddad is the digital content and audience manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013. He enjoys suffering through Lions games on Sundays in the fall.

email

twitter

instagram

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter