Fire crews battle blaze at bar on Woodward Avenue in Detroit’s New Center

Detroit fire crews are battling a blaze Tuesday at Woodward Bar in the city’s New Center neighborhood. Read: https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/local/2022/06/14/live-video-fire-burns-at-bar-on-woodward-avenue-in-detroits-new-center/

DETROIT – Detroit fire crews are battling a blaze Tuesday at Woodward Bar in the city’s New Center neighborhood.

Witnesses said the fire started before 10:30 a.m. People live and work in the area and many had been evacuated while crews work to contain the fire.

“I live on the residence facing Woodward and when I stepped out onto my balcony after smelling smoke I couldn’t even see the GM headquarters, well, the old GM headquarters across the street and I immediately got concerned and I’m glad to see all my other fellow residence safe on the floor but this is very alarming,” Leron Bishop said.

Crews are still battling the fire and have not released an official cause of the fire or announced if anyone has been injured.

Read: Fire breaks out at The Capital Grille inside Somerset Collection in Troy

Ad

Crews battle a fire on Woodward Avenue in Detroit’s New Center on June 14, 2022. (Nathan Inks (Twitter/@ndinks))

Crews battle a fire on Woodward Avenue in Detroit’s New Center on June 14, 2022. (Nathan Inks (Twitter/@ndinks))

Crews battle fire on Woodward Avenue in Detroit's New Center on June 14, 2022. (Mark Hall)