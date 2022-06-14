Warren man hurt in home bomb explosion was on federal watch list, police say

A 38-year-old man who was injured when a bomb exploded in his Warren home was reportedly on a federal watch list and potentially has links to domestic terrorism, police said.

WARREN, Mich. – A man who was injured when a bomb exploded in his Warren home Saturday was reportedly on a federal watch list.

On Saturday, June 11, a 38-year-old man was handling a bomb when it exploded in his home on Gentner Street, near 8 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue, police said. The man lost a hand in the explosion and was severely injured with burns covering more than half of his body.

The explosion also set the house and garage ablaze. Photos of the scene can be found below.

Following the explosion Saturday, investigators say they discovered several more bombs and firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition inside the Warren home. The homeowner, whose identity has not yet been released, was on a federal watch list and potentially had ties to domestic terrorism, police said.

Ad

Authorities previously shared that the man had an extensive criminal history.

More: ‘It’s like he was going to war’: Neighbors, police commissioner weigh in on Warren home bomb explosion

The 38-year-old was alive after the explosion and was taken to the hospital. He remains hospitalized as of Tuesday morning.

An explosive device went off at a Warren home on June 11, 2022. (WDIV)

An explosive device went off at a Warren home on June 11, 2022. (WDIV)

A house catches fire after a bomb goes off at a Warren home on June 11, 2022. (WDIV)