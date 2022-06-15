Monroe man still missing 31 years after walking into woods, leaving young daughter in car

MONROE, Mich. – A Monroe man who disappeared 31 years ago after an argument with his brother is still missing.

Joey Johnathon Haines was last seen in Monroe, Michigan on June 15, 1991.

He got into an argument with his brother and walked out of the house into the woods, leaving his young daughter behind in his car, according to the Doe Network.

He wasn’t reported missing until 2011. His brother, Ron, moved to Florida and died on March 1, 2012.

Haines was 26 years old when he disappeared, he would be 56 years old now.

He has a large scar on the right side of his chin.

He has blue eyes and blonde/strawberry hair. He was 6′1′' and weighed 190 pounds.

Anyone with information should contact Michigan State Police at 734-242-3500.

