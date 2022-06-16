Protestors rally to save Allen Park High School

After the Allen Park School Board voted to shut down the district’s Community School, a change.org petition had more than 1,800 signatures; More than two dozen supporters rallied outside the school Wednesday evening. The district decided to close the school, which is alternative education for high schoolers, because of declining enrollment and budget concerns.

ALLEN PARK, Mich. – After the Allen Park School Board voted to shut down the district’s Community School, a change.org petition had more than 1,800 signatures; More than two dozen supporters rallied outside the school Wednesday evening.

The district decided to close the school, which is alternative education for high schoolers, because of declining enrollment and budget concerns.

There is anger over the decision to close and how it was done.

“Everyone was freaking out,” student Alysah Balnius said. “We didn’t get a chance to prepare or anything.”

The school is structured differently from Allen Park High School as they have far smaller classes with individual attention from teachers.

In a letter to the district, the administration says the alternative education students will be transitioned back to the high school with a multi-tiered support system.

Parents are skeptical.

“My son was supposed to come here,” said Mark Hindle. “I don’t know what to do with him going to Allen Park High School. He’s scared to go there, and now I don’t know what to do.”

The school board voted to shutter the school on Monday (June 13), and neither the president of the school board nor the superintendent responded to our email or phone calls.

Alumni of the school have been very vocal about how Allen Park Community School changed the trajectory of their lives, and they’re fighting to keep it open.

“We’re working towards some kind of change for the students next year,” Brianna Schultz said. “For the future of our community.”