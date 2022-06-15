Allen Park parents, students fighting to save school they say is making a difference in young lives

Families and teachers are angry over the decision to shut down Allen Park Community High School. You’ve got two major issues here. First, families are upset at how the situation was executed, and second, those who are worried about what will happen to the children in the program, which is why a change.org petition is now in motion and students are wondering what they will do next year.

Citing declining enrollment and budget concerns, Allen Park’s School Board voted to shutter the Allen Park Community School, alternative education for high schoolers.

“It has saved students who wouldn’t have graduated, but it’s also done more than that,” said teacher Val Tomich. “It’s saved lives.”

The school features a smaller class size and more individualized attention to help struggling students.

Alumni of the school have started a Change.org petition to keep the school open; so far, more than 1,600 people have signed it.

“If you want to help better the community and want these students to thrive, why would you take away a help center,” said alumni Shawn Porter.

Porter was a struggling high school student who was already working after school and had a series of deaths in the family.

Without the community school, he says he would never have graduated.

Brianna Schultz started the Change.org petition; she’s an alumna.

“They gave me confidence in myself,” said Schultz. “They gave me a sense of independence that I knew I could do it without anybody holding my hand, and I did walk across that stage in 2013 by myself with honors.”

The district intends to put pre-k programs in the school’s current facility.

About 50 students don’t know where they will go to school next year.

Calls and emails to the Allen Park School Administration were not immediately returned.