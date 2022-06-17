10-year-old Grosse Pointe Park boy walked to school every day for 4 years

A 10-year-old boy from Grosse Pointe Park walks to school no matter the weather.

He’s been keeping this tradition for four years.

Friday was Max McPartlin’s last day of school at Maire Elementary School and he walked.

His parents offered him rides, especially when the weather turned almost unwalkable, but he refused.

He continued to walk, every day, no matter walk. Sometimes he walked with friends, sometimes with a parent, and sometimes he walked alone.

Next year will be a new challenge as his school will be a mile away. He plans on riding his bicycle.

