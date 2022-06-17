Dearborn police: Man wanted for alleged sexual assault at Walmart

DEARBORN, Mich. – Dearborn police are trying to identify a man they say sexually assaulted a woman at Walmart earlier this month.

Dearborn police said the incident happened on June 2 around 2 pm.. at the Walmart in Dearborn. Officers were called after a man wearing an Amazon hat and shirt was reported inappropriately touched a female patron. When the victim confronted the subject, a brief struggle ensued.

Surveillance footage captured the subject fleeing Walmart in an unknown white crossover SUV.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is encouraged to contact the Dearborn Police Department. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin stated, “We will not tolerate any violent act that violates a community member’s most basic sense of safety and autonomy. I urge the public to come forward and identify this individual so he can be held accountable.”