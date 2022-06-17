Michigan DNR: 5 bull moose struck, killed by cars in Upper Peninsula in last week

If you’re traveling through the Upper Peninsula, you may want to keep an eye out for moose.

Over the past week, five bull moose have been struck and killed by vehicles along portions of M-95 and U.S Highways 141 and 41 West in Marquette and Baraga counties, according to the Michigan DNR.

“All of the moose killed were struck after darkness fell, when moose, especially the darker colored bulls, are more difficult for motorists to see,” said John Pepin, Michigan Department of Natural Resources deputy public information officer. “Each of these accidents occurred in areas marked with ‘moose crossing’ signs.”

Specifically, three crashes occurred on June 10, two in Baraga County and one in Marquette County. The incidents in Baraga County were located a mile west of Nestoria on U.S. Highway 41 and 1.5 miles south of Covington on U.S. Highway 141. The mishap in Marquette County happened on M-95, a half-mile south of its intersection with U.S. Highway 41.

Ad

On June 13, two additional vehicle-moose accidents happened. One was in Baraga County on U.S. Highway 41 at the crossing of Tioga Creek, while the second occurred in Marquette County on M-95, 1.5 miles south of its intersection with U.S. Highway 41.

On May 27, a sixth bull moose was killed along U.S. Highway 41 in Baraga County, 1.5 miles east of Alberta.

“Many people driving in the U.P. see moose and many people stop to look and take pictures, especially during the summer travel season,” Pepin said. “Folks doing this need to remember to pull safely off onto the shoulder of the road, watch for passing traffic and keep a safe distance from these wild animals.”

DNR wildlife biologist Brian Roell said autumn, when moose are mating, is more commonly a time for moose to be traveling.

Related: Michigan DNR: Hunting dog bitten by wolf near trail in Upper Peninsula