Royal Oak police stepping up patrols to stop dangerous drivers on Woodward Avenue

Royal Oak police are stepping up patrols this summer along Woodward Avenue, intending to stop unsafe driving after dozens of complaints of drag racing in the city. Homeowner’s living in the area are saying that the issue is a quality of life issue because of the noise. They are also saying it is a safety issue because of the speed and racing.

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Royal Oak police are stepping up patrols this summer along Woodward Avenue, intending to stop unsafe driving after dozens of complaints of drag racing in the city.

Homeowner’s living in the area are saying that the issue is a quality of life issue because of the noise. They are also saying it is a safety issue because of the speed and racing.

The constant revving of engines up and down Woodward Avenue is as loud as a Metallica concert as vehicles hit 100 or more ear-damaging decibels every time a driver shows off by hitting the gas.

Kelly Vesprini lives a block off of Woodward Avenue in Royal Oak, and the engine noise is unbearable.

Ad

“It is absolutely horrible,” said Vesprini. “We can’t even watch TV in the evening. It is louder than the TV. We are often calling the police department to let them know that we can’t even hear, and they do have an ordinance for noise. We would like them to enforce it.”

Royal Oak police are now stepping up enforcement to crack down on revving engines, squealing tires, and dangerous driving.

“If they can actually get a handle on it, that would be great, Vesprini said. “It is not just the noise of the zooming cars. You can tell that people are drag racing. Also, the bass from the cars, you can hear it right now, and our whole house will vibrate from it. If they can actually get a handle on it, that would be great.”

Read: Detroit police working to end ‘reckless’ drag racing, drifting across city

Ad

Maryanne Anderson wants to know why noise ordinances are being enforced now after months of noise has chased them from enjoying their backyard.

“You can’t even hear each other to talk,” said Anderson. “It is way too loud.”

Police say they will also stop pop-up car shows on private property parking lots.

But the engine noise has damaged the quality of life in Royal Oak.

“It is the revving of the engines,” Anderson said. “Constantly, this is the main strip. Revving up and down.”

Royal Oak announced that there would be a crackdown with other departments, but that has only been announced, and it hasn’t started.