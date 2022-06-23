Southbound M-39 closing this weekend in Wayne County for repair, maintenance work

Southbound lanes of M-39 (Southfield Freeway) will be closed this weekend in Wayne County for a variety of construction work.

Crews will be collecting a large number of soil/pavement borings required for a future M-39 rebuilding project in this area in 2025-2026, while maintenance crews will be cleaning and repairing drainage structures.

Beginning 10 p.m. Friday, June 24, through 5 a.m. Monday, June 27, southbound M-39 will be closed from M-102 (8 Mile Road) to US-12 (Michigan Avenue) along with all on and off ramps.

Traffic will be detoured via westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) to southbound US-24 (Telegraph Road), then eastbound US-12 (Michigan Avenue) back to M-39.

The closure will allow crews to work safely versus closing multiple lanes in different locations over many weeks.

