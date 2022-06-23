Teen says he has extreme headaches, dizziness more than 2 weeks after rough arrest by Warren police

The video player above shows a teenager's arrest in Warren that went viral two weeks ago, leading to the officer being put on leave. That teenager is now speaking out about what happened Thursday night.

Since the incident happened on June 6, 17-year-old Tyler Wade is speaking out for the first time. He spent the last couple of weeks in jail and was released on June 21.

Wade said the video is difficult to watch. He said as a result of the excessive use of force, he had a concussion and blurred vision in his right eye.

“I have extreme headaches, dizziness especially in the back of my head at night time before I go to sleep and whenever I stand up I feel dizzy,” said Wade.

The braces on his front tooth seen in the video player above were also knocked off.

His mother, Bianca Wade, watched the video and talked emotionally about it. She said, “Seeing that they had pulled him out that car and they just beat on him, and there was nothing I could do about it.”

Warren police said Tyler Wade is now facing a fleeing and eluding 3rd-degree charge, a weapons violation, and a control substance delivery and manufacturing of drugs (marijuana) charge.

“There was no weapon inside the vehicle or on Tyler’s person,” said Wade’s attorney, James King of The Cochran Firm. “He did exactly as he was told to do. He raised his hands and surrendered. In exchange for his cooperation, in exchange for him surrendering, Tyler received a first-class ticket to the hospital.”

King also said Tyler Wade does not have a criminal record. The law firm is conducting its own investigation and plans to file a lawsuit on Wade’s behalf.

Warren Police Commissioner, Bill Dwyer, said excessive use of force by Warren police officers is not and will not be tolerated.

“Our internal affairs division reviewed all of the evidence and found that only one officer, of the officers who were at the scene, were out of policy when it comes to the use of force,” said Dwyer.

That officer was immediately put on administrative leave for his actions and also issued what Dwyer refers to as a lengthy disciplinary suspension.

“I want the public to know that the Warren Police Department is committed to ensuring that all use of force incidents apply to departmental policy and procedures,” Dwyer said. “Officers are obligated to protect the rights of the public, including those accused of having committed crimes.”

King, Wade’s attorney, said, “We’re hoping that by standing up for this, standing up for Tyler, and standing up for incidents like these that, we can stop these things from happening in the future.”

According to his attorney, Tyler Wade does not have a criminal background, but he is back in court later this month.

Wade and his attorney say they plan to file a lawsuit.