‘I didn’t even know what an elector was’: FBI served Michigan ‘Trump electors’ with federal subpoenas

Federal agents have been serving subpoenas to the 16 people who signed their names as fake electors for former President Donald Trump in an attempt to give Michigan’s electoral votes to Trump instead of President Joe Biden, who won the state.

DETROIT – Federal agents have been serving subpoenas to the 16 people who signed their names as fake electors for former President Donald Trump in an attempt to give Michigan’s electoral votes to Trump instead of President Joe Biden, who won the state.

Michele Lundgren, whose name appears as one of those fake electors, says she never signed any such document.

“I didn’t even know what an elector was, let alone a fake elector,” said Lundgren. “I signed nothing but what appeared to be a sign-in sheet.”

Lundgren was invited to a Michigan GOP meeting in Lansing to help Trump.

Ad

After cake and coffee, the so-called sign-in sheet came out. Lundgren says federal agents came to her home to ask questions about the fake elector plot; she welcomed them and answered their questions.

Lundgren has been subpoenaed to appear on July 8 in Washington D.C. She said she will comply.

It is likely all of the 16 have been subpoenaed.

This week, former Michigan GOP Chairwoman Laura Cox told the Jan. 6 Committee there was a scheme to have the fake electors hide inside the Capitol overnight so they could cast votes for Trump the following day.

Lundgren described the plan as “insane and inappropriate”.

It did not happen, but a group tried to get inside the Capitol the day the state’s electoral votes were certified.

Ad

They were turned away by the Michigan State Police.