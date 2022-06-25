Morning 4: Crews from 7 different Oakland County cities, townships help battle fire at Auburn Hills apartments

An Auburn Hills apartment complex that was destroyed by a June 23, 2022, fire.

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Crews from 7 different Oakland County cities, townships help battle fire at Auburn Hills apartments

“When the crews got on scene, they found a pretty heavy fire load that had broken through the roof and into the attic, so it elevated to a second alarm, and we brought in mutual aid departments,” Auburn Hills fire Chief Adam Massingill said.

Crews from Rochester Hills, Bloomfield Township, Orion Township, Waterford Township, Rochester, and Troy helped the Auburn Hills Fire Department extinguish the fire.

Read more here.

‘They were very loving children’: 5 kids removed from Detroit home after child found dead in freezer

A mother is in police custody after the body of a 3-year-old boy was found in a basement freezer in a home on Detroit’s west side.

Read the story here.

Ad

Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade: What that means for abortion access in Michigan

The United States Supreme Court has voted to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that made abortion legal nationwide, relinquishing control of abortion regulation to individual state governments.

Click here to learn more.

Here’s what people are buying the most during the pandemic, according to survey

We asked our viewers what they’ve been spending money on during the pandemic -- here’s what they said.

Learn more here.