‘They were very loving children’: 5 kids removed from Detroit home after child found dead in freezer

DETROIT – A mother is in police custody after the body of a 3-year-old boy was found in a basement freezer in a home on Detroit’s west side.

Police made the discovery during a welfare check at a home in the 12700 block of Monte Vista Street on Friday (June 24).

Police said it’s unclear how the boy died or how long he was in the freezer, but he was badly decomposing.

Lynette Hardy said she was devastated to learn the 3-year-old next door to her was found dead.

“We had been praying that the little boy would be found. But I had no idea he would be found dead. He was blind,” Hardy said.

Hardy said the boy had been missing since Jan. 5. She said she had helped cloth and feed the boy and the five other children that lived in the house.

She said she had been told the boy had been sent away to his aunt and uncle in Alabama.

“They were very loving children,” Hardy said.

Police are now investigating the case. Five other children at the home were taken to a nearby hospital to be evaluated and then interviewed by police.

