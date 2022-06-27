Ann Arbor man finds body in drainage area in Chesterfield Township

A man taking a walk discovered a body in a drainage area in Chesterfield Township on Sunday evening, police said.

A 27-year-old Ann Arbor man called police after finding the body lying in a drainage area with heavily overgrown vegetation, police said. It’s believed that the body had been there for some time, police said. The body was discovered on Gratiot Avenue near 22 Mile Road.

The body was recovered by the Macomb County Medical Examiner and an autopsy will be performed early this week to determine the cause of death and identity of the person.

No other information was released.